Local colleges, universities say they’re struggling keeping students during pandemic

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Local colleges and universities are saying that they are struggling keeping students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Governor’s Task Force on Student Debt on Wednesday, the interim dean of letters and science at the college of Menominee Nation says that Native Americans are seeing less funding during this time and students are struggling.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments