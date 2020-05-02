Local coffee maker creates special blend to support struggling restaurant employees

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

FreeImages.com/Scott Snyder Caffeine: This coveted ingredient in coffee and soda pop is a chemical stimulant. So while it temporarily makes us feel alert, when the buzz wears off, we feel even more tired.

MADISON, Wis. — JBC Coffee Roasters introduced a new coffee blend Friday that will provide assistance to furloughed restaurant workers, according to a news release.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the Local Love Blend coffee will go to Kessenich’s Save our Staff Fund, the release said. The funds will support servers, bartenders, and back-of-house employees who are not eligible for unemployment or employees who rely on tips.

The blend comes from Ethiopian and Central American coffees, with a cherry, lavender and graham cracker taste, according to the release.

Twelve ounce bags of Local Love Blend are available for $15 on JBC Coffee Roasters’ website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments