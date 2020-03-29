Local churches find new, virtual ways of giving

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– For many churches, a good portion of donations come from weekly services, but by pivoting to virtual services, they’re having to find other ways of giving.

At St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton, Rev. Roger Black records sermons and puts them up on their website twice a week.

“I think the greatest challenge right now, is we need to prioritize security of our people, and we need to be good neighbors in the community as a whole,” Black said.



At St. John’s Lutheran Church in Evansville, Rev. Matthew Poock is also using technology to reach members.

“The church is getting creative in new ways in order to spread God’s love,” Poock said.

By hosting services online, churches are missing out on the opportunity to pass the basket for donations around, which is essential for most church budgets.

“No doubt it will be a challenge overall,” Black said. “It’s a communication challenge because our people are very generous people, and so just getting them to respond to our needs at this time when they don’t actually physically see the church or other congregants.”

Donations help with the bills and maintenance for the building, paying employees and outreach services.

“A good share of donations, a little bit more than 50% are for fixed items that are there no matter whether or not you have public worship,” Black said.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church supports programs, including Luke’s Closet and Feed My Lambs, that give back to the community. St. John’s Lutheran Church helps out with their community food pantry and meals on wheels programs.

“The church isn’t about money for ourselves. The church is about money for our mission,” Poock said. “We want to love people as best we can. So, we are going to use whatever we get in the best way possible to spread hope and love in this season.”

Both Black and Poock say they’ve been reaching out to congregation members, in a number of ways, to make sure they also have the support they need to get through this time.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments