Local church supports quarantined UW-Madison students with snack donations

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Blackhawk Church Pastor of College-Age & Young Adult Ministry Michael Knapstad said the Middleton church has created an adopt-a-dorm program.

On Friday they dropped off packages of snacks and handwritten notes of support to the students who are stuck inside Witte and Sellery residence halls on campus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.