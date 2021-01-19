Local chefs, bakers partner together in cookie box collaboration to raise funds for Harambee Village

For the fourth year in a row, the Culinary Ladies Collective — a network of female chefs, cooks, producers and artisans — is launching a cookie box sale dedicated to raising funds for women’s health.

In the past, the group has raised more than $60,000 for Planned Parenthood, but this year, the proceeds will support Harambee Village. According to a release, Harambee Village is “a collective of birth professionals who support women and families with a specific aim to dismantle disparities of race, class, gender and sexuality that lead to negative birth experiences.”

“As women in the culinary fields we know firsthand that health care needs to be more widely available and inclusive,” says Francesca Hong, Culinary Ladies Collective co-founder and board member. “There’s a lot of inequality, low access to health care, and low hourly wages, that very negatively impact both women and people of color in our industry.”

The cookie grab brings together 21 businesses and bakers with each contributing one treat to the box. Every single year, the boxes have sold out, and the group is anticipating the 600 available boxes this year will also sell out.

Participating businesses and bakers are Ancora Cafe & Bakery, Banzo, Bloom Bake Shop, Brix Cider, Culinary Delight, Elemeno, Giant Jones Brewing, Harvest, Just Bakery, L’Etoile/Graze/Estrellón Restaurants, Layla’s, Landmark Creamery, Madison Sourdough, Palate Pleasures, Parthenon Gyros, Pasture and Plenty, Saints Juice, Settledown Tavern, Shanna Pacifico, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, The Heights Kitchen, The Looking Glass Bakery, The Vibrant Veg, and Ugly Apple Cafe. Some of the tasty treats are butterscotch shortbread cookies, brown butter sea salt rice crispy bars, oatmeal cream pies, extra-fudge brownies and peanut butter chocolate pillows.

All of the bakers will receive a stipend to cover ingredient and labor costs. Laila Borokhim, a co-founder and board member, says this year is special since women are not being asked to work for free to create cookies for the fundraiser.

“The cookie grab showcases the power of women working together for each other. That’s why the CLC was founded,” Borokhim says. “We are making sure the work of the women baking this year has value during such a terrible time for those in the culinary world.”

The boxes are $60 and available for pick-up on Feb. 11 or Feb. 12 at Banzo or Giant Jones Brewing Co. Christine’s Kitchens is offering home delivery within 25 miles. They can be purchased here.

“We hope the cookie grab fundraiser reinforces the importance of care and collaboration as we continue to navigate public and community health crises,” Hong says. “This year we have a strong focus in the community by supporting organizations who provide direct relief and resources to families throughout Dane County.”