Local charity needs more volunteers for annual toy giveaway

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. – The Empty Stocking Club needs help making sure thousands of children in Dane County will have a new toy this week just in time for Christmas.

The Wisconsin State Journal charity will host its 103rd annual Toy Depot on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Alliant Energy Center.

Empty Stocking Club Executive Director Lynn Wood said they’re especially in need of volunteers to cover the day shifts in part due to the pandemic.

“Companies that might have in 2019 sent maybe 20 people and set it up as a group volunteering opportunity, they may have some requirements now that don’t allow their employees to kind of gather,” Wood said.

The club has already raised $250 thousand dollars for the annual event from a total of about 17 hundred donors.

Wood said donations are still coming in and she’s hoping to to get to $300 thousand–just enough cash to get brand new toys to 3,000 families in need.

“We work really closely with a lot of different community organizations, organizations like Reach Dane that work with early head start, school social workers throughout Dane County,” Wood explained.

So far 8,000 children have signed up to receive a toy and a book from the Madison Reading Project at the Toy Depot.

Volunteers will help families choose for themselves, from hundreds of options, what they want to take home for Christmas.

The Toy Drive will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday but volunteers are needed Monday through Thursday.

To sign up to receive a toy or volunteer visit the Empty Stocking Club’s website for more details.

