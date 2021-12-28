Local business owner wants City of Madison to add road to salt route

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MADISON, Wis. – A local business owner is calling on the City of Madison to add the road in front of her trucking company to their salt route after traffic increased in the area.

The city’s streets division plowed more than 800 miles of road following Sunday’s snowfall, leaving about half the streets in the city untouched.

Kelly Pulvermacher, the co-owner of Pulvermacher Cartage, said there has been a significant increase in traffic on Manufacturers Drive after a COVID-19 testing center opened nearby.

The trucking company owner said since then, in snowy conditions more crashes have happened on the road, which is why she wants it added to the city’s route.

“Trucks are large… they’re big vehicles and it takes a lot to stop them,” Pulvermacher said. “You can’t put that much public at the end of the road right at the intersection and expect these trucks to be able to get out of the way or get going.”

Streets division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said when it snows less than three inches, the city focuses its efforts on major roads like those with hospitals, schools, and those used by Madison Metro Transit.

Johnson said this is because the city is trying to manage its resources and salt usage.

“All that salt winds up in our waterways and also a lot it winds up in our drinking water too,” he explained. “We can’t salt everything every time it snows.”

When it does snow more than three inches, it takes workers 12 to 14 hours to plow and salt the whole city. Johnson said this means when they can, they prioritize.

“The same people that are driving the plow trucks,” Johnson said. “They’re the same ones that are driving–picking up your trash, picking up your recycling, picking up your Christmas trees when that comes. There are other duties these folks have to do.”

Pulvermacher said she understands why the city can’t plow and salt the entire city every time it snows, but she wants them to reconsider certain roads that become a repeat safety issue.

“I’m not asking to go out of the way, I’m not asking about driving into a big residential area and doing one road,” she said. “I’m asking for one road to be done in between two major pathways–one to a hospital and one to all the shopping centers.”

Johnson said should road conditions get dangerously icy, the city will sometimes employ a sand mix to help manage the streets they don’t salt.

He also said drivers should assume a wet road is a slippery one, drive slower and leave more space between vehicles.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.