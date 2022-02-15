Local business leaders contribute combined $1M to Center for Black Excellence and Culture’s fundraising goal

by Logan Rude

Courtesy: The Center for Black Excellence and Culture/JLA Architects

MADISON, Wis. — The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is a bit closer to reaching its fundraising goal thanks to a recent contribution from a group of local executives.

The Center announced Tuesday a combined $1 million in personal gifts from the Executive for Black Excellence Initiative, a group of Dane County businesses leaders who plan to use their personal resources and connections to support the Center’s fundraising efforts. The group has set a contribution goal of $3 million.

“We are enormously appreciative to these Dane County business leaders who are investing themselves in this transformational project,” said Dr. Alex Gee, Founder and CEO of The Center. “The speed and scale at which the broader community has rallied behind The Center demonstrates the monumental impact it will have in the South Side and across southern Wisconsin, and their gifts will be felt by generations to come.”

RELATED: Center for Black Excellence and Culture launches multi-million dollar capital campaign, unveils floor plan

Leaders with The Center, including Dr. Gee, announced plans in December for a $36 million capital campaign to raise money for the project, which would bring a brand new community space with various resources to Madison’s south side.

The Center is expected to include an atrium, two theaters, a recording studio and more features. The building was designed by Black architects, artists, business leaders and experts.

“We are inspired by the mission of the Center for Black Excellence and Culture and believe that it will have a meaningful impact on this community and the state of Wisconsin. As members of the Executives for Black Excellence Initiative, we’re challenging others in the business community to personally step up behind the leadership of the Black community and leverage our financial resources to support their vision,” said Jim Yehle, President & CEO of Findorff.

The Executives for Black Excellence Initiative includes leaders from local businesses like J.H. Findorff & Son Inc., Exact Sciences, Summit Credit Union, M3 Insurance, Frank Productions and others.

In addition to grants and gifts from various local partners, The Center is applying for New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC), which would potentially bring an additional $6 million in funding for the project.

RELATED: Celebrating The Center for Black Excellence and Culture

News 3 Now has reached out to representatives with The Center for an update on its fundraising efforts.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.