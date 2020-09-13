Local bar opens doors to football fans

Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — Football fans were welcomed back to LJ’s Tavern for Sunday football. After reopening in May, bar staff said the limited capacity rule has made it difficult to maintain business.

“With the weather changing you hope things get better before they get worse but we’re just hoping we can figure this out and keep moving forward,” said LJ’s owner John Kavanaugh.

LJ’s is sticking to health regulations by using single-serve condiment packets. Employees are diligently sanitizing and wearing protective masks and gloves.

With nearby destinations like the Sylvee and Breese Stevens Field being closed, Kavanaugh hopes the return of football will bring people in their doors. “People need something to do…it’s getting cold and you want to be inside…football’s back,” said Kavanaugh.

Customers said they feel comfortable at LJ’s even though their Sunday football experience looks different than usual.

“This is probably one of the best places, the amount of TV’s and people social distancing, so I think it’s a safe environment,” said customer Greg Wilcox.

LJ’s is ready to welcome Packers fans back for the next 15 games. “We just hope to have the people come out and watch the games and everybody behaves themselves so that we don’t have any issues and Go Pack,” said Kavanaugh.

