Local artists given opportunity to display work in Germany

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two local artists have a chance to spend two weeks in Germany to create an art exhibition, Dane County announced.

The opportunity is part of the EUARCA+ 2022 art camp, hosted by the County of Kassel for its sister regions of Europe, as well as its American sister county: Dane County.

The two artists will spend over two weeks at the Youth Education Site Sensenstein in August of this year, culminating with an exhibition on August 20. The theme of the art camp is “snapshot.”

“Dane County is proud to have a robust artistic community,” County Executive Joe Parisi said in a statement Wednesday. “This is a great opportunity for local artists to showcase their talent to the world.”

Expenses for the artists will be paid for by EUARCA+ 2022 and a stipend from Dane County.

Dane County and Kassel partnered as sister counties in 2007, with the goal of exchanging ideas and forging economic and cultural partnerships. Kassel is located in the northern portion of the state of Hesse in central Germany, about 200 km north of Frankfurt.

Applications are due March 14 at 4 p.m. and the two artists will be selected by the Dane County Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission.

More information can be found on the County’s website.

