Local artists create comic book series about Stoughton, Norwegian heritage

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Two local artists created the first-ever comic book series about the City of Stoughton and its Norwegian heritage.

The “Vidar and Hans” series follows two unusual friends, a viking and a troll, who visit classic Stoughton hangouts and aspire to become superheroes.

Gary Nauman and Nathan Peterson planned to unveil the comic at Stoughton’s Syttende Mai Festival that was planned for this weekend, but it had to be canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The creators are now releasing a special free comic issue, “How to Syttende Mai in a Time of Quarantine,” to lift people’s spirits.

“Part of our vision for creating comics was to be able to contribute to the community,” said Nauman. “This fits in really well with the kinds of things we want to do.”

The creators describe the “Vidar and Hans” series as a “love letter to Stoughton.”

The two have also launched a Kickstarter campaign to support printing their first issue of the comic.

