Local artist creates free downloadable coloring pages to help keep kids busy at home
The coloring pages are all COVID-19 related and help engage kids in fun ways
MADISON, Wis. — A local artist teamed up with staff at University of Wisconsin — Madison to create coloring pages for kids that deal with topics related to COVID-19.
Will Santino created the pages to help keep kids busy at home while still engaging in a fun activity.
You can download the coloring pages at www.willsantino.com.
