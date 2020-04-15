Local artist creates free downloadable coloring pages to help keep kids busy at home

The coloring pages are all COVID-19 related and help engage kids in fun ways

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — A local artist teamed up with staff at University of Wisconsin — Madison to create coloring pages for kids that deal with topics related to COVID-19.

Will Santino created the pages to help keep kids busy at home while still engaging in a fun activity.

You can download the coloring pages at www.willsantino.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments