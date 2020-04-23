Local art organization to hold virtual gallery and fundraising event

Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Dane Arts Mural Arts, a provider of public arts education through mural-making, will be hosting a virtual gallery and fundraiser event in an effort to continue their community-driven mission.
The event starts at 5 p.m Friday. Attendees can visit DAMA’s website to view artwork and purchase individual pieces, according to a release. Attendees can also sponsor specific murals in process, or make a donation of their choosing.
DAMA will contribute 5% of each donation to the Lussier Family Heritage Center’s Education Program, which allows communities to access and learn about the natural environment.
“This is our first virtual gallery event and more than anything we’re just happy to find a way to bring public art to people at home right now,” says Emida Roller, DAMA’s executive director and lead artist. “We’re so proud of our community, and we’re doing this to give back to them.”
The virtual gallery will be open for one month featuring interactive content and opportunities for those at home to exhibit art of their own. DAMA will also be working to bring together communities through online workshops and collaborative design activities.
View this post on Instagram
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.