Local apartment company offers to repair downtown businesses not fully covered by insurance

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Photo by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A Middleton-based apartment company has committed to repair any damage to downtown businesses that isn’t covered by insurance or recent fundraising efforts established after looting and violence broke out Saturday.

Wednesday morning Michael Johnson, President of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County, announced that John McKenzie, owner of McKenzie Apartment Company, said he has a staff of nearly 20 maintenance workers who can help make repairs to damaged businesses.

“We don’t want them out of business,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie told Johnson that his company has plenty of connections to plumbers, electricians, painters, carpenters, landscapers and other workers who he thinks would be willing to help, too.

