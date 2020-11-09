Loaded gun stolen during vehicle break-in, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — A loaded gun was stolen out of a vehicle early Monday morning on Madison’s far east side, according to a release by the city’s police department.

A homeowner reported seeing several “young people” trying to enter vehicles parked along the 2800 block of Independence Lane, the release said.

Police said the group broke the window of an SUV in the area around 3:30 a.m. The vehicle’s owner said a loaded gun was stolen.

The group left the area in a red pickup truck that was reported stolen out of Rock County.

Responding officers terminated a chase for safety reasons after the truck began speeding through a residential neighborhood, the release said.

The truck was later found abandoned near the scene of a home burglary in Middleton. Two other vehicles were stolen during that burglary, police said.

