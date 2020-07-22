Loaded gun found in man’s bag at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MILWAUKEE – A loaded gun was discovered in a passengers belongings during a security checkpoint at Mitchell International Airport on Monday.

Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the gun during an X-ray of a passenger’s bag around 8 p.m.

A loaded .38 caliber firearm and six rounds of ammunition were confiscated, according to a release from the TSA.

The man said he forgot the weapon was in his bag and was issued a citation.

“Firearms are not allowed at our TSA security checkpoints,” said Mark Lendvay Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director. “Our highly trained officers will continue to remain vigilant during this pandemic to stop prohibited items at our airports.”

Passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at check-in. Guns must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case, according to the TSA. They must also be packed separately from ammunition.

This is the fourth firearm detected by TSA officers at Mitchell International Airport this year. Sixteen guns were detected during screenings in 2019.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments