Lluvia D’Orr Utterberg Springer

Lluvia D’Orr Utterberg Springer, age 79, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, April, 18, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Edge O’ Dells Resort, N555 U.S. Highway 12, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Disease – here’s the link to the tribute page.

Lluvia was born August 1, 1942 in Janesville, WI, the daughter of Gustave and Wanda (Sprout) Utterberg. She was a graduate of the Janesville High School in 1960 and the Madison Business College in 1963. She worked at Mattison Machine Works in Rockford, IL. She then married Michael J. Springer in 1969 and moved to Poplar Grove, IL. She retired from Alliant Energy in Elkhorn, WI, in 2005. Lluvia enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing pool, line dancing, golf and playing cards especially Texas hold ‘em and euchre.

Lluvia is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Brock (Kristine) Springer of Poplar Grove, IL, Tina (Craig) Thompson of West Salem, WI, Tonya (Troy) Nye of Madison, WI, and Tricia (Brandon) Jones of Baraboo, WI as well as her half-sister, Debra Luethy of South Beloit. She is preceded in death by her father in 1994 and her mother in 1985 and her half-brothers, Fred Luethy and Butch Luethy.

