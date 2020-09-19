Lloyd W. Meyer

Site staff by Site staff

On September 17, 2020, Lloyd Walter Meyer, 78, passed away in the comfort of his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to the late Norman Meyer and Frances (Leykauf) Geise in Sauk City, Wisconsin on February 19, 1942.

Lloyd graduated from Sauk City High School, and then served his country in the US Armed Forces. After getting out of the service he was united in marriage to Melvina (Flentje) Meyer on April 4th, 1964, and he worked at Alkar in Lodi for 45 years in the sales department.

Lloyd was an avid Packers and Badger fan. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could make any 5 minute story last for 20 all while keeping your attention. He loved to fish (and tell fish stories!), bowl and of course, tell jokes that became longer with each telling. Lloyd was known for answering the phone and announcing himself as “Little Lloydie Meyer from Sauk City, Wisconsin” and for his self appointed nickname of “Cinderfella” while cleaning the house. Lloyd was a kind hearted man that never had a bad word to say about anyone. He cherished his family and friendships above all else.

Lloyd and Melvina lived together in Sauk City, Wisconsin. Together they raised and are survived by 3 children; Kim (Carruthers) Meyer, Kevin Meyer, Kerry (Newquist) Meyer. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Jesse Carruthers, Jake Carruthers, and MaKenna Newquist, a brother, Duane Meyer, sisters-in-law, RuthAnn (Flentje) Beck, Linda (Flentje) Breunig, Betty (Flentje) Deming, and brothers-in-law, Gerald Flentje and Donald Flentje.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Charlotte Meyer, Marlys (Meyer) Powers, Beverly (Meyer) Koenig, and son-in-law, Tim (Kerry) Newquist.