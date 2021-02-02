Lloyd Ballweg

VERONA, Wis. — Lloyd M. Ballweg, age 84 passed away with family at his side on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg.

He was born on November 8, 1936 on the family farm in the town of Springfield the son of Mathias and Catherine (Bong) Ballweg. Lloyd graduated from Middleton High School in 1955. On May 19, 1962 he was united in marriage to Darlene Viney at the St. Mary of Lourdes Catholic Church. Lloyd operated his own equipment and truck repair shop in Ashton Corners, and then worked as a mechanic for Verona International, Meier Truck, Lycon, and then Wingra Stone until retiring in 1999.

He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville. Lloyd loved to travel, his most memorable trips were when he and Darlene traveled to Germany and Austria and their 30-day Mediterranean cruise that included a trans-Atlantic voyage. He also had a sense of adventure and was a thrill seeker. Lloyd loved roller coasters, zip lining, whitewater rafting, para sailing, and snowmobiling. He faithfully supported his grandchildren in their school sports and activities.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Darlene, children Brian (Vicki) Ballweg, Tim (Kim) Ballweg, Mickey (Dawn) Ballweg, and Lisa (Ron) Wallom, grandchildren Cody (Amber), Kaci (Josh), Travis, Kayla, Michael, Brandon, Courtney, Tiffany (Josh), Brooke (Chris), Brianna (Robert), Tanner (Tiffany), Taylor (AJ), great-grandchildren Tahlia, Allison, August, and Abigail. He is further survived by his siblings Dave (Rosie) Ballweg, Jane Ballweg, and Barb (George) Dorn, his in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law and mother-in-law Bernard and Dorothy Viney.

