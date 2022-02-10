Lloyd Albert Hensel

STOUGHTON – Lloyd Albert Hensel, age 90, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, after a short three-month battle with prostate cancer.

He was born on April 2, 1931, in Sheboygan, the son of Emil and Anna (Dittmeyer) Hensel.

Lloyd graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1960. In 2013, Lloyd went with his two sons, Carey and John, on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington DC.

He was united in marriage to Patricia Berg on April 30, 1955, in Sheboygan. After stops in Fond du Lac, Fort Atkinson, Racine, Manitowoc and Appleton, Lloyd and Pat moved to their permanent home in Stoughton in 1966, taking a position as Vice President of First National Bank of Stoughton. For the next 30 years, Lloyd continued his career with First National Bank becoming its president in 1984, finally retiring in 1995.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Lloyd was an active member of the Stoughton community being a Paul Harris Fellow and both treasurer and president of Stoughton Rotary Club as well as, serving on the board of both Skaalen Home and Stoughton Hospital. For many years, he was a member of Wisconsin Bankers Association, Stoughton Syttende Mai committee, Junior Achievement and a founding member of Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church in Stoughton. After retirement, Lloyd and Pat enjoyed travelling to the many casinos throughout Wisconsin and the mid-west as well as, travels throughout the US. Lloyd loved watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers all while enjoying an expertly cooked brat or his own special chili.

Lloyd is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Carey (Sherrie) Hensel, Mary Rorge, Sara (Erik) Toijala and John Hensel; grandchildren, Andrew and Matthew Rorge and Traci and Amy Hensel; great-grandson, Dominic; sister, Bonnie Grall of Sheboygan; nephews, Terry, Ron and Greg Grall; and niece, Cherie Ramaker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons-in-law, Michael Rorge and Erik Lerdahl; and brother-in-law, Bernard Grall.

A funeral service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD BY THE LAKE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1860 U.S. Highway 51, Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Lloyd’s 91st birthday, Saturday, April 2, 2022, with the Rev. Todd McVey presiding. Full military honors and a luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Memorials may be gifted in Lloyd’s name to Good Shepherd by the Lake Lutheran Church in Stoughton or to a charity of your choice.

Special thanks to the staff of Agrace Hospice in Janesville for the care given to dad in the last three months of his life.

