Livestreaming keeps artists and music makers in front of an audience

Music performances have become almost nightly occurrences

Screenshot from social media Pupy Costello performing during the Social Distraction series hosted by FPC Live and Isthmus

Livestreamed music performances from living rooms and backyards have become almost nightly occurrences. After all, the internet became the only place musicians can get in front of an audience since at least March 25, when Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order to stem the spread of COVID-19 took effect.

Madison musician Beth Kille says she’s found local music fans’ willingness to watch online concerts, make donations and buy digital music “really heartening in the midst of the disruption.”

Singer-songwriter Josh Harty says his first Facebook Live show on March 14 attracted “a pretty good crowd.” Since then he’s found changing platforms and varying performance times get different audiences to view his livestreams.

Local artists as varied as jazz singer Lo Marie, hip-hop band Wolves & Sheep, queer punk band Gender Confetti and bass player Josh Cohen have livestreamed shows online. Make Music Madison and FPC Live, whose area venues remain shuttered, organized two concert series with local lineups.

Others are trying different approaches. Madison metal band Lords of the Trident released a parody video, titled “I Believe I’m in Quarantine,” based on a song by The Darkness. And multi-instrumentalist Raine Stern is taking cover song requests in exchange for donations.

