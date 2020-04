LIVE: Wis. Department of Health Services, Gov. Evers hold COVID-19 briefing

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Wis. Department of Health Services, Gov. Tony Evers hold COVID-19 briefing from the State Capitol.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments