Live updates: Election Day in Wisconsin

Logan Rude
Posted:
Updated:
by Logan Rude
Vote Here Sign

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Election Day, and the polls are open throughout Wisconsin. Polls close at 8 p.m., but anyone in line by then will still be allowed to vote.

The entire News 3 Now team will be working to bring you live local coverage throughout the day and night. We’ll be streaming local content nonstop on Channel3000.com and our streaming app, Channel3000+. Head to Channel3000.com/apps to find your connection to our coverage.

Click here for a list of election resources.

According to the Madison Clerk’s Office, election officials have already processed 60% of absentee ballots.


In Janesville, voters lined up at the former Sears at the Janesville Mall to cast their votes. The line is moving, but it has started to wrap around the building.


As of 3 p.m., the Madison City Clerk’s Office had processed 47.71% of absentee ballots.

According to the Madison City Clerk’s Office, city election officials could be done counting absentee ballots by the time the polls close at 8 p.m.

Tuesday morning, election officials in Janesville opened a ballot drop box filled with ballots ready to be counted.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.