Live updates: Election Day in Wisconsin

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — It’s Election Day, and the polls are open throughout Wisconsin. Polls close at 8 p.m., but anyone in line by then will still be allowed to vote.

The entire News 3 Now team will be working to bring you live local coverage throughout the day and night. We’ll be streaming local content nonstop on Channel3000.com and our streaming app, Channel3000+. Head to Channel3000.com/apps to find your connection to our coverage.

Click here for a list of election resources.

According to the Madison Clerk’s Office, election officials have already processed 60% of absentee ballots.

With more 2pm numbers in, we have at least 60% of our absentee ballots processed.#MadisonVotes2020 #vote #elections2020 — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) November 3, 2020



In Janesville, voters lined up at the former Sears at the Janesville Mall to cast their votes. The line is moving, but it has started to wrap around the building.

The line at Sears is now starting to wrap around the building, but it’s moving. Also pictured, a street vendor taking advantage of a normally empty lot. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/9gEIogUv5s — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) November 3, 2020



As of 3 p.m., the Madison City Clerk’s Office had processed 47.71% of absentee ballots.

Our polling places are hopping today! With most polling places reporting their 2pm numbers, we’ve processed 47.71% of absentee ballots.#MadisonVotes2020 #vote #elections2020 — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) November 3, 2020

According to the Madison City Clerk’s Office, city election officials could be done counting absentee ballots by the time the polls close at 8 p.m.

I just spoke live with @MadisonWIClerk on @WISCTV_News3. They’re very happy with how things are going so far. If it stays like this, they should have most things counted by poll close tonight! https://t.co/SzadH8eA8O — Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) November 3, 2020

Tuesday morning, election officials in Janesville opened a ballot drop box filled with ballots ready to be counted.

Janesville election ballot box has opened and ready to be counted @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/PDp8k9fcyz — Taylor Lasenby (@TaylorLasenbyTV) November 3, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.