LIVE NOW: Kenosha mayor holds news conf. on rebuilding city

Site staff by Site staff

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is holding a news conference Monday at noon on rebuilding the city.

Local officials, community leaders and clergy members are expected to take part in the event at the Kenosha Civil War Museum.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.