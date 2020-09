Kamala Harris tours electrical workers’ training facility near Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Kamala Harris is in Wisconsin on Monday. She’ll tour the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility in Wauwatosa with IBEW members and Wisconsin Labor Leadership.

