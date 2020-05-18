Live on King Street concert series moves online

Catch shows from artists like Delta Spirit, Eric Hutchinson and PHOX

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Majestic Madison Live on King Street

Instead of canceling this summer’s Live on King Street concert series, organizers have decided to move to streaming concerts on Friday nights.

Live on King Street normally is a free outdoor concert series hosted by Majestic Madison and FPC Live on Friday nights throughout the summer. This year with the coronavirus pandemic causing cancellations and modified events, organizers will be hosting Live on King Stream, an indoor concert series from the safety of your own home.

This year there will be seven free concerts by nationally touring artists. The concerts will be ever Friday at 8 p.m. starting May 22.

The artists will be Delta Spirit, Keller Williams, Reverend Horton Heat, Eric Hutchinson, STEEZ, Tapes ‘n Tapes and PHOX.

Live on King Stream is asking people to donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County campaign to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations can be made here.

The streams will be found on the Majestic Madison Facebook page.



