LIVE NOW: JUSTICE FOR GEORGE PROTEST

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Protesters gathered on the Capitol square Saturday to protest the killing of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck earlier this week.

News 3 Now is currently live on the Capitol square where the protest has started a little before 12 p.m.

According to the protest Facebook page, more than 1,000 people said they would attend. It is now over 2,000 people marching and holding signs together.

