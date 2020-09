LIVE: James Comey testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee

Site staff by Site staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Judiciary Committee: Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the 2016 Russian interference investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.