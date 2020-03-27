Gov. Evers, state Dept. of Health Services hold news briefing on coronavirus response in Wisconsin

Site staff by Site staff

LIVE: Gov. Tony Evers and the state Deptartment of Health Services hold a news briefing on coronavirus response in Wisconsin.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Gov. Evers directed Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to temporarily order the suspension of evictions and foreclosures amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.

