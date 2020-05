Crews fight large apartment building fire in East Troy

EAST TROY, Wis. — Authorities are responding to a fire at an apartment building in East Troy on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Honey Creek Circle, just south of Interstate 43, around 8:30 a.m., WDJT-TV reported.

