Community organizers hold press conference following weekend of civil unrest in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Leaders from local groups Freedom Inc. and Urban Triage hold a press conference outside of the Madison Police Department building in downtown Madison.

The press conference comes the day after a weekend filled with peaceful protests that were followed by police tear gassing people throughout downtown Madison as looters and vandals destroyed property.

