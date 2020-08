LIVE: Community holds candlelight vigil, prayer for Jacob Blake in Kenosha

Site staff by Site staff

KENOSHA, Wis. — A community-wide candlelight vigil and prayer for Jacob Blake is taking place at Civic Park in Kenosha.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.