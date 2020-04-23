LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: Evers, Dept. of Health Services officials provide COVID-19 update in Wisconsin

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers will hold a media briefing Thursday to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Also expected at the briefing are DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, and Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel at the Office of the Governor.

