LIVE: 2 Wisconsin doctors, advocacy org asking President Trump to cancel rallies in La Crosse, Green Bay

Two Wisconsin physicians are holding a virtual news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday asking President Trump to cancel his Saturday rallies in La Crosse and Green Bay in order to “prevent dangerous superspreader consequences for Wisconsinites,” according to advocacy group The Committee to Protect Medicare.

A draft report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force obtained by CNN and reported Wednesday said Wisconsin is listed “in the red zone” when it comes to coronavirus cases.

