LIST: Trick-or-treat times for communities across southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Communities across southern Wisconsin are still planning to hold traditional trick-or-treat hours despite the coronavirus pandemic and concerns from medical experts.

State health officials do not recommend going house-to-house and having in-person contact this Halloween.

People handing out candy are encouraged to leave treat bags outside for children to pick up.

Families are encouraged to only trick-or-treat with people they live with and stick to homes within their neighborhood. Trick-or-treaters are also encouraged to wear a mask and to stay home if they are feeling sick.

Many of the towns, villages and cities listed below are encouraging people to make their own decision on whether or not to participate in trick-or-treating. Those wishing not to participate are asked to leave their porchlights off.

Adams – 4-7 p.m.

Albany – 5-7 p.m.

Baraboo – 3-7 p.m.

Boscobel – 2-6 p.m.

Brandon – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn – 2-6 p.m.

Columbus – 4-7 p.m.

Cottage Grove – 4:30-7 p.m.

Cross Plains – 5-7 p.m.

Darlington – 4-5:30 p.m.

Deerfield – No set time, up to people if they want to participate

DeForest – 5-7:30 p.m.

Edgerton – 5-8 p.m.

Elroy – 2-6 p.m.

Evansville – 5-7 p.m.

Fall River – 4-6 p.m.

Fitchburg – 5-7 p.m.

Fort Atkinson – 1-4 p.m.

Janesville – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Lodi – 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Marshall – 4-7 p.m.

Mauston – 4-7 p.m.

Mazomanie – 5-8 p.m.

Middleton – 5-8 p.m.

Milton – 3-6 p.m.

Monona – 5 – 8 p.m.

Monroe – no set hours, up to residents if they want to pass out candy go trick or treating

Mt. Horeb 5-8 p.m.

New Lisbon – 4-6 p.m.

Portage – 4-7 p.m.

Poynette – 3-7 p.m.

Prairie Du Sac – 4-7 p.m.

Reedsburg – 4-7 p.m.

Richland Center – 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Sauk City – 4-7 p.m.

Stoughton – 6-8 p.m.

Sun Prairie – 5-7 p.m.

Verona – 5-8 p.m.

Waunakee – 5-7 p.m.

Whitewater – 4-7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells – 4-6 p.m.

This list is subject to change. It is important to check in with your community about any specific rules and guidelines related to Halloween 2020.

