LIST: Temporary closures, permanent closures for Madison restaurants

Many restaurants have announced they will be closed for the winter or temporarily closed until the number of cases decrease in the state.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses have faced many challenges with limits on capacity and transitioning to takeout. Many restaurants have announced they will be closed for the winter or temporarily closed until the number of cases decrease in the state.

As a way to keep Madisonians informed, Madison Magazine put together this list of restaurants that have announced temporary closures and permanent closures since the start of the pandemic. There may be more places that announce closures over the next few weeks and months, so we’ll plan to keep this listing as up-to-date as possible.

Closed For Winter

Estrellón (just takeout and delivery until spring)



Fresco Rooftop Restaurant

Graze (just takeout and delivery until spring)

Ogden’s North Street Diner

The Ohio Tavern

Pasqual’s Cantina on East Washington Avenue location

Tip Top Tavern



Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice

Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar

Cool Beans Coffee Cafe

Johnny Delmonico’s

Marigold Kitchen

Sardine

The Village Green

Permanent Closures

Charlie’s on Main

Doolittles Woodfire Grill

Fisher King Winery

Manna Cafe

Plaka Tavern

Rockhound Brewing

Sunroom Cafe

The Tin Fox

If you know of other restaurants that have announced temporary closures, contact Digital Content Editor Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.