LIST: Temporary closures, permanent closures for Madison restaurants

Join the Birthday Club!
Receive a FREE Nitty Gritty burger on your b-day!
Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, local businesses have faced many challenges with limits on capacity and transitioning to takeout. Many restaurants have announced they will be closed for the winter or temporarily closed until the number of cases decrease in the state.
As a way to keep Madisonians informed, Madison Magazine put together this list of restaurants that have announced temporary closures and permanent closures since the start of the pandemic. There may be more places that announce closures over the next few weeks and months, so we’ll plan to keep this listing as up-to-date as possible.
Closed For Winter
Estrellón (just takeout and delivery until spring)
Fresco Rooftop Restaurant
Graze (just takeout and delivery until spring)
Ogden’s North Street Diner
The Ohio Tavern
Pasqual’s Cantina on East Washington Avenue location
Tip Top Tavern
Temporarily Closed Until Further Notice
Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar
Cool Beans Coffee Cafe
Johnny Delmonico’s
Marigold Kitchen
Sardine
The Village Green
Permanent Closures
Charlie’s on Main
Doolittles Woodfire Grill
Fisher King Winery
Manna Cafe
Plaka Tavern
Rockhound Brewing
Sunroom Cafe
The Tin Fox
If you know of other restaurants that have announced temporary closures, contact Digital Content Editor Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.