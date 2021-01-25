List: Southern Wisconsin municipalities declare snow emergencies

Site staff by Site staff

Erin Bormett A snow plow clears off Cliff Avenue during a winter storm on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Municipalities through southern Wisconsin have declared winter and snow emergencies ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to bring accumulating snowfall to the area.

The following municipalities have declared winter weather emergencies:

Beloit – Beloit’s snow emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and is set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Clinton – Clinton’s snow emergency goes into effect at 6 p.m. Monday and is set to expire at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Street parking is not allowed during the snow emergency. Residents can park in the municipal parking lot in the 200 block of Mill Street if in need of off-street parking.

Janesville – The city’s snow emergency goes into effect at 10 p.m. Monday. More information is available here.

Stoughton – Stoughton’s snow emergency will go into effect Monday night and expire at 8 a.m. Thursday unless it is cancelled earlier. More information is available online.

This story will be updated when other local municipalities declare snow emergencies.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.