LIST: Southern Wisconsin communities declare snow emergencies

MADISON, Wis. — Communities across southern Wisconsin are issuing snow emergencies as the region prepares for another round of winter weather.

The News 3 Now First Warn Weather Team has made Saturday and Sunday ALERT days for our area. Snow will start falling in southern Wisconsin late Saturday afternoon and begin to tape off Sunday morning.

Total snow accumulation will range from around 2″ north of Wisconsin Dells to 8″ or a little more down toward the Illinois state line.

Here’s a list of communities that have declared snow emergencies in preparation ahead of this weekend’s storm:

Blue Mounds – The village’s snow emergency goes into effect at 11 p.m. on Saturday. It lasts until 11 p.m. on Sunday. No street parking is allowed during this time as a result of the declaration. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to find alternate parking. The Village of Blue Mounds will issue citations or tow vehicles if deemed necessary.

Marshall – The snow emergency goes into effect 9 p.m. Saturday and runs until noon on Sunday. No street parking is allowed at this time. Residents who have no off-street parking available are encouraged to utilize the municipal parking lots in Veteran’s Park or the lot on Main Street. Residents face a $30 fine or having their vehicle towed if they are left on village streets.

McFarland – The snow emergency goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday. No street parking is allowed during this time. Those who rely on street parking can park their vehicles in the Municipal Center parking lot or the public parking lot at the intersection of Farwell and Exchange streets. Tickets may be issued to vehicles left on the street.

Pardeeville – The snow emergency goes into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday and will remain in place for 24 hours after the snow has ceased to fall.

Sun Prairie – The city’s snow emergency goes into effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday. No street parking is allowed during this time. Vehicles can park in municipal parking lots, park parking lots and on Merchant Square in the city during snow emergencies. Vehicles on the street may be fined or towed.

Residents are encouraged to monitor their community’s website and social media pages for updates on snow emergencies.