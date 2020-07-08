LIST: Places to get face masks in Madison

Support local businesses and makers in anticipation of the mask mandate in Dane County.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Starting Monday, Dane County residents more than 5 years old will be required to wear a face covering or mask when inside any enclosed building beyond their homes.

“Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, says. Masks need to cover a person’s nose and mouth in public.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention says cloth face coverings are most likely to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they’re used widely by people in public settings. The CDC also says surgical masks and N95 respirators should be reserved for health care workers and first responders as they are in short supply.

Many local makers, Etsy shops and locally owned boutiques are selling cloth face coverings. Masks come in all sorts of colors and patterns, so you’re bound to find one that fits your style and personality. In anticipation of the mandate, we’ve pulled together a list of places where you can shop.

African and American Store

2750 E. Johnson St.

AJsArtJam (Etsy)

Booth 121

6203 Monona Drive, Monona

Bungalow608

116 E. Washington Ave.

Cosa Boutique

6250 Nesbitt Road, Suite 500, Fitchburg

CoverSquirrelCorner (Etsy)

CreativeDogMom (Etsy)

DeeDeeSews (Etsy)

Forward Madison FC

Corner of East Washington Street and Paterson Street (Gate One of Breese Stevens Field)

GinMillTextiles (Etsy)

GlintOfGlamour (Etsy)

GoldenSummerCo (Etsy)

GrainbowHotPacks (Etsy)

GZClothing (Etsy)

HappyThreadsByKelsey (Etsy)

Hazel General Store

1250 Williamson St.

Hive

1940 Monroe St.

HmongCreations (Etsy)

HouseofNola (Etsy)

JNJ Craftworks

1051 N. Edge Trail, Verona

Journeyman Co.

7525 Hubbard Ave.

JujuGirl Design (Etsy)

Keltheflygirl (Etsy)

KinderSprouts

La La Sew

2600 Monroe St.

LilSaturdayStitches (Etsy)

Little Luxuries

230 State St.

LittleTreasuresDoll (Etsy)

LMC Boutique

Selling small-batch masks, go to Instagram for more information.

MadreYerba

Masks are not listed on Etsy, but you can direct message for a mask.

MasksByLeena (Etsy)

Masquerade Facemasks

Call Kimberly at 608-590-7294 to place an order

Monroe Street Madison

Some Monroe Street businesses are giving out disposable masks or selling them. Look for the red signs in the storefronts.

NeedleworkForever (Etsy)

NickelCreekStitches (Etsy)

Paperie Crafts (Etsy)

RedBadgerCrafts (Etsy)

Red Barn Co. Store

114 E. Main St., Waunakee

SafeStyles (Etsy)

Simply Unique Decor

115 W. Main Street, Studio B, Waunakee

ThatsMyPillow (Etsy)

TinyTumbleweedStudio (Etsy)

University Book Store

711 State St., 454 N. Midvale Blvd.

Willy Street Co-op

1221 Williamson St.; 2817 N. Sherman Ave.; 6825 University Ave., Middleton

Z Boutique

6108 Mineral Point Road

Zip-Dang

2636 Monroe St.

You can also make your own mask using these instructions from the CDC.

If you know of another local business selling masks, email Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments