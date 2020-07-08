LIST: Places to get face masks in Madison

Join the Birthday Club!
Receive a FREE Nitty Gritty burger on your b-day!
Starting Monday, Dane County residents more than 5 years old will be required to wear a face covering or mask when inside any enclosed building beyond their homes.
“Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, says. Masks need to cover a person’s nose and mouth in public.
The Centers for Disease and Prevention says cloth face coverings are most likely to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when they’re used widely by people in public settings. The CDC also says surgical masks and N95 respirators should be reserved for health care workers and first responders as they are in short supply.
Many local makers, Etsy shops and locally owned boutiques are selling cloth face coverings. Masks come in all sorts of colors and patterns, so you’re bound to find one that fits your style and personality. In anticipation of the mandate, we’ve pulled together a list of places where you can shop.
African and American Store
2750 E. Johnson St.
Booth 121
6203 Monona Drive, Monona
Bungalow608
116 E. Washington Ave.
Cosa Boutique
6250 Nesbitt Road, Suite 500, Fitchburg
Forward Madison FC
Corner of East Washington Street and Paterson Street (Gate One of Breese Stevens Field)
Hazel General Store
1250 Williamson St.
Hive
1940 Monroe St.
JNJ Craftworks
1051 N. Edge Trail, Verona
Journeyman Co.
7525 Hubbard Ave.
La La Sew
2600 Monroe St.
Little Luxuries
230 State St.
LMC Boutique
Selling small-batch masks, go to Instagram for more information.
MadreYerba
Masks are not listed on Etsy, but you can direct message for a mask.
Masquerade Facemasks
Call Kimberly at 608-590-7294 to place an order
Monroe Street Madison
Some Monroe Street businesses are giving out disposable masks or selling them. Look for the red signs in the storefronts.
Red Barn Co. Store
114 E. Main St., Waunakee
Simply Unique Decor
115 W. Main Street, Studio B, Waunakee
University Book Store
711 State St., 454 N. Midvale Blvd.
Willy Street Co-op
1221 Williamson St.; 2817 N. Sherman Ave.; 6825 University Ave., Middleton
Z Boutique
6108 Mineral Point Road
Zip-Dang
2636 Monroe St.
You can also make your own mask using these instructions from the CDC.
If you know of another local business selling masks, email Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.