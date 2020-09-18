LIST: Places to drop-off absentee ballots in Madison

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — For voters, who are hoping to drop off absentee ballots in person, the city of Madison is offering numerous ballot drop-off sites.

Ballot Drop-Off Sites with Witnesses Available

City Clerk’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Weekdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Haen Family Park, 7702 Tree Lane, Mondays in Sept. and Oct., 12-12:45 p.m.

The Crossings, 1128 Morraine View Drive, Mondays in Sept. and Oct.,1-2 p.m.

ReNew, 6723 Schroeder Road, Mondays in Sept. and Oct., 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Road, Tuesdays in Sept. and Oct., 11 a.m. – noon

Bridge – Lakepoint – Waunona Community Center, 1917 Lake Point Drive, Tuesdays in Sept. and Oct., 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Mendota Elementary School, 4002 School Road, Wednesdays in Sept. and Oct., 1-2 p.m.

Kennedy Heights Community Center, 199 Kennedy Heights, Wednesdays in Sept. and Oct., 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Oak Park Terrace, 571 Branding Lane, Wednesdays in Sept. and Oct., 3:30-4 p.m.

Sandburg Elementary School, 4114 Donald Drive, Thursdays in Sept. and Oct., 11:30 a.m.-noon

East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Court, Thursdays in Sept. and Oct., 2-2:30 p.m.

Allied Drive Learning Center, 2237 Allied Drive, Fridays in Sept. and Oct., 1-1:45 p.m.

Owl Creek, 23 Horned Owl Drive, Fridays in Sept. and Oct., 2:15-3 p.m.

In-Person Absentee Voting Sites

Find hours here. Ballots can be dropped off at these sites from Oct. 20-Nov. 1.

City Clerk’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Oct. 20-Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 1-5 p.m. Saturdays, 1-5 p.m. Sundays

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St., Oct. 20-31, 12-6 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays

Lakeview Library, 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Oct. 20-31, 12-6 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Road, Oct. 20-31, 12-6 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 20-31, 12-6 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays

Hawthorne Library, 2707 E. Washington Ave., Oct. 20-31, 12-6 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays

Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road, Oct. 20-31, By appointment only (call 266-4601 24 hours in advance to make an appointment)

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd., Oct. 20-31, 12-6 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays

Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd., Oct. 20-31, 12-6 p.m. weekdays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays Madison College Truax Campus, Human & Protective Services Parking Lot, 1701 Pearson St.

Madison College South Campus, 2429 Perry St., Far west side of parking lot, along Perry Street

Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road

Lake Edge UCC & Christ the Solid Rock Church, 4200 Buckeye Road

Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.

Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road

Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.

Edgewood College, Wingra Commons in Predolin Hall

UW–Madison Tent on Library Mall, 717 Langdon St.

UW–Madison Tent on Engineering Mall, 1538 Engineering Drive

UW–Madison Tent on Grassy Area East of UW Natatorium, 2000 Observatory Drive

UW–Madison Tent Outside Kohl Center, 601 W. Dayton St.

UW–Madison Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St.

UW–Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

UW–Madison Student Activity Center, 333 East Campus Mall

UW–Madison Health Services Learning Center, 750 Highland Ave.

Ballots can also be dropped off at your own polling place on Election Day, Nov. 3, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Find your polling place here.

Democracy in the Park

Pollworkers will accept absentee ballots and serve as witnesses at all Madison community, neighborhood and mini parks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 26 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Acewood Park, 1402 Acewood Blvd.

Aldo Leopold Park, 2906 Traceway Drive

Allied Park, 2730 Revival Ridge

Arbor Hills Park, 3109 Pelham Road

B. B. Clarke Beach Park, 835 Spaight St.

Badger Park, 418 Burdette Court

Baxter Park, 777 Englehart Drive

Beld Triangle Park, 1402 Beld St.

Berkley Park, 1730 Browning Road

Bernie’s Beach Park, 901 Gilson St.

Blackhawk Park, 741 Bear Claw Way

Bordner Park, 5610 Elder Place

Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

Brentwood Park, 1402 Mac Pherson St.

Brigham Park, 911 Rosedale Ave.

Britta Park, 4300 Britta Parkway

Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave.

Burr Jones Park, 1820 E. Washington Ave.

Burrows Park, 25 Burrows Road

Cardinal Glenn Park, 426 Pine Lawn Parkway

Carpenter-Rideway Park, 1220 Carpenter St.

Cherokee Park, 1000 Burning Wood Way

Churchill Heights Park, 4402 DiLoreto Ave.

Country Grove Park, 7353 East Pass

Cypress Spray Park, 902 Magnolia Lane

De Volis Park, 4300 De Volis Parkway

Demetral Park, 601 N. Sixth St.

Dominion Park, 602 Wyalusing Drive

Doncaster Park, 4335 Doncaster Drive

Door Creek Park, 7035 Littlemore Drive

Droster Park, 5629 Kalas St.

Duane F. Bowman Park, 1775 Fish Hatchery Road

Dudgeon School Park, 3200 Monroe St.

Eagle Trace Park, 10321 White Fox Lane

Eastmorland Park, 99 Silver Road

Edward Klief Park, 1200 Milton St.

Eken Park, 2407 Coolidge St.

Elmside Circle Park, 500 Elmside Blvd.

Elvehjem Park, 1202 Painted Post Drive

Elver Park, 1250 McKenna Blvd.

Emerson East Park, 1915 E. Johnson St.

Esther Beach Park, 2802 Waunona Way

Everglade Park, 406 Eveglade Drive

Felland Park, 2601 Waterfall Way

Filene Park, 1610 Sherman Ave.

Fisher Street Park, 1834 Fisher St.

Flad Park, 4937 Flad Ave.

Flagstone Park, 8325 Flagstone Drive

Galaxy Park, 132 Milky Way

Garner Park, 333 S Rosa Road

Giddings Park, 429 Castle Place

Glacier Hill Park, 1018 Glacier Hill Drive

Glen Oak Hills Park, 301 Glen Highway

Glenwood Children’s Park, 602 Glenway St.

Goodman Park, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy

Greenside Park, 29 Greenside Circle

Greentree-Chapel Hills Park, 6649 Schroeder Road

Haen Family Park, 7702 Tree Lane

Hammersley Park, 6114 Hammersley Road

Hampton Court Park, 413 Park Way

Hawthorne Park, 220 Division St.

Heritage Heights Park, 701 Meadowlark Drive

Hiawatha Circle Park, 99 Hiawatha Circle

Hiestand Park, 4302 Milwaukee St.

High Crossing Park, 5501 Burke Road

High Point Park, 7499 Watts Road

Highland Manor Park, 10 Manor Drive

Hill Creek Park, 9818 Hill Creek Drive

Hillington Green Park, 435 Hillington Way

Hillpoint Park, 8213 Watts Road

Honeysuckle Park, 280 N. Thompson Drive

Hoyt Park, 3902 Regent St.

Hudson Park, 2919 Lakeland Ave.

Huegel Park, 5902 Williamsburg Way

Hughes Park, 837 Hughes Place

Ice Age Ridge Park, 3502 Ice Age Drive

Indian Hills Park, 5001 Flambeau Road

James Madison Park, 614 E Gorham St.

Junction Ridge Park, 8502 Elderberry Road

Kennedy Park, 5202 Retana Drive

Kerr-McGee Triangle Park, 728 Jenifer St.

Kestrel Park, 9702 Grey Kestrel Drive

Kingston-Onyx Park, 334 Garnet Lane

Kingswood Park, 17 Kingswood Circle

Lake Edge Park, 511 Park Court

Lake View Heights Park, 1621 Sunfield St.

Lakeland-Schiller Triangle Park, 651 Schiller Court

Law Park, 410 S .Blair St.

Lerdahl Park, 3514 Little Fleur Lane

Linden Grove Park, 1617 Wheeler Rosd

Lost Creek Park, 4417 Hey Jude Lane

Lucia Crest Park, 514 N. Owen Drive

Lucy Lincoln Hiestand Park, 1506 Prairie Road

Manchester Park, 3238 Manchester Road

Mandan Circle Park, 4015 Mandan Circle

Maple Prairie Park, 3117 Prairie Road

Marlborough Park, 2222 Whenona Drive

Marshall Park, 2101 Allen Blvd.

Mayfair Park, 1102 Mendota St.

McClellan Park, 701 McClellan Drive

McCormick Park, 702 McCormick Ave.

McFarland Park, 5305 Brandenburg Way

McGinnis Park, 9 Crystal Lane

McPike Park, 202 S Ingersoll St.

Meadow Ridge Park, 4002 Meadow Valley Drive

Meadowood Park, 5800 Thrush Lane

Merrill Springs Park, 5102 Spring Court

Midland Park, 1005 Midland St.

Midtown Commons Park, 1310 Waldorf Blvd.

Mohican Pass Triangle Park, 1001 Mohican Pass

Monona Park, 4601 Kay St.

Morrison Park, 1451 Morrison St.

Nakoma Park, 3801 Cherokee Drive

Nautilus Point Park, 321 Nautilus Drive

Newbery Park, 7834 Lois Lowry Lane

Newville (Kenneth) Park, 1867 Beld St.

Norman Clayton Park, 6401 Shoreham Drive

North Star Park, 502 N Star Drive

Northeast Park, 5501 Tancho Drive

Northland Manor Park, 902 Northland Drive

O.B. Sherry Park, 22 Leon St.

Oak Park Heights Park, 641 Hilltop Drive

Ocean Road Park, 910 Ocean Road

Odana Hills East Park, 4627 Odana Road

Odana School Park, 678 Segoe Road

Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Ave.

Old Middleton Road Park, 639 Bordner Drive

Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court

Olive Jones Park (Randall School), 1810 Regent St.

Ontario Park, 720 Ontario St.

Orchard Ridge Park, 5214 Whitcomb Drive

Orchard Ridge Valley Park, 961 Gilbert Road

Orlando Bell Park, 2274 S Thompson Drive

Orton Park, 1103 Spaight St.

Owl Creek Park, 23 Horned Owl Court

Patriot Park, 5333 Congress Ave.

Paunack (A.O.) Park, 6399 Bridge Road

Peace (Elizabeth Link) Park, 452 State St.

Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St.

Pilgrim Park, 2034 Westbrook Lane

Portland Park, 4210 Portland Parkway

Proudfit Park, 101 Proudfit St.

Quaker Park, 4321 Buckeye Road

Quann Park, 1802 Quann-Olin Parkway

Quarry Cove Park, 3333 Bradbury Court

Raemisch Homestead Park, 6909 Chelsea St.

Raymond Ridge Park, 2138 Muir Field Road

Reger (George) Park, 201 Oak St.

Reindahl (Amund) Park, 1818 Portage Road

Rennebohm Park, 115 N. Eau Claire Ave.

Reservoir Park, 126 Glenway St.

Reston Heights Park, 217 Summertown Drive

Reynolds Park, 810 E. Mifflin St.

Richmond Hill Park, 6117 Cottontail Trail

Rimrock Park, 2906 Rockwood Dr.

Rutic Park, 38 Rustic Parkway

Sandburg Park, 2818 Independence Lane

Sandstone Park, 3937 Manchester Road

Sauk Creek Park, 402 N. High Point Road

Sauk Heights Park, 525 Bear Claw Way

Secret Places Park, 6001 Sledding Parkway

Segoe Park, 502 S. Segoe Road

Sheridan Triangle Park, 1301 Farragut St.

Sherman Village Park, 1226 Delaware Blvd.

Sherwood Forest Park, 1038 Friar Lane

Skyview Park, 1419 E. Skyline Dr.

Slater (William) Park 561 S. Segoe Road

Spring Harbor Beach Park, 1918 Norman Way

Spring Harbor Park, 5218 Lake Mendota Drive

Stevens Street Park, 2710 Stevens St.

Sugar Maple Park, 252 Sugar Maple Lane

Sunridge Park, 5901 Piping Rock Road

Sunset Park, 300 E. Sunset Court

Swallowtail Park, 901 Swallowtail Dr.

Sycamore Park, 830 Jana Lane

Tenney Park, 1414 E. Johnson St.

Thousand Oaks Park, 9725 Sunny Spring Drive

Thut Park, 2630 Nana Lane

Town Center Park, 6301 Town Center Drive

Valley Ridge Park, 1281 Meadow Sweet Drive

Veterans Memorial Park, 4601 Star Spangled Trail

Vilas (Henry) Park, 1602 Vilas Park Drive

Village Park, 6606 Village Park Drive

Waldorf Park, 1736 Waldorf Blvd.

Walnut Grove Park, 202 N Westfield Road

Waltham Park, 2617 Waltham Road

Warner Park, 2930 N Sherman Ave.

Washington Manor Park, 801 N. Oak St.

Waunona Park, 5323 Raywood Road

Westchester Gardens Park, 3330 Basil Drive

Western Hills Park, 2401 S. Whitney Way

Westhaven Trails Park, 3020 Cimarron Trail

Westmorland Park, 4114 Tokay Blvd.

Westport Meadows Park, 4338 Bielfuss Drive

Wexford Park, 1201 N Westfield Road

Wheeler Heights Park, 4410 Northview Drive

Whitetail Ridge Park, 1818 Anhalt Drive

Windom Way Park, 1920 Windom Way

Wingra Park & Boat Livery, 824 Knickerbocker St.

Wirth Court Park, 2801 Saint Paul Ave.

Woodland Hills Park, 834 Pebble Beach Drive

Worthington Park, 3102 Worthington Ave.

Yahara Hills Park (South), Siggelkow Road

Yahara Hills Park (West), 3901 Savannah Road

Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place

Zoo Park, 950 Pontiac Trail

For full information on absentee voting, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.