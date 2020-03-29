LIST: Organizations requesting donations, volunteers amid COVID-19 pandemic
MADISON, Wis. — Local organizations are asking for donations and volunteers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. From donating money or diapers to volunteering your time, here are some of the things local organizations are asking for.
Some local hospitals are also asking for help, but with certain restrictions.
DANE COUNTY
- The Aging and Disability Resource Center is asking people to volunteer to deliver meals to seniors
- Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Dane County is requesting baby formula donations
- Electric Needle is calling on volunteers to help sew masks for healthcare workers
- Porchlight is asking for respirator masks for men staying at their homeless shelter
- Pregnancy Helpline Diaper Bank is asking for diaper donations
- The Red Cross is asking for blood donations
- The River Food Pantry is asking for volunteers to help out
- The Salvation Army is asking for hygiene supplies
- UW Health is asking for unused personal protective equipment
SAUK COUNTY
- Sauk County Development Corporation is requesting donations of N95 masks
If you know of an organization that is asking for donations or volunteers, email tips@channel3000.com.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.