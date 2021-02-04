LIST: Organizations, religious groups cancel events ahead of end-of-week snow storm

MADISON, Wis. — Some local organizations and religious groups have canceled their scheduled events and services ahead of yet another snow storm that’s expected to hit southern Wisconsin late this week.

The storm will likely arrive during the morning hours of Thursday in the west before moving eastward toward Madison.

The following groups have issued cancelations:

FORT ATKINSON

Trinity Lutheran Church has canceled its church service scheduled for Thursday. The church has a service scheduled for Sunday at 9 a.m.

MADISON

The Goodman Center will be closed Thursday.

Orchard Ridge Nursery School will be closed Thursday.

The Playing Field child care center will close both of its locations Thursday.

MARSHALL

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church has canceled its drive-in worship service for Sunday due to below average temperatures expected in the weekend forecast.

MONROE

Green County Public Health has canceled COVID-19 testing Thursday at the community testing site on 652 8th St.

