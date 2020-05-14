List of counties that have enacted a local stay-at-home order

This list will be updated as more counties confirm plans

MADISON, Wis. — On May 13, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. Since then, numerous counties have enacted their own orders.

The following counties have confirmed a safer-at-home order has been put in place:

Brown

Calumet

Dane

Green

Kenosha

Milwaukee

Outagamie

Rock

Winnebago

The following counties have strongly encouraged its residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines but have not put an order in place:

Adams

Crawford

Dodge

Fond du Lac

Jefferson

Juneau

Lacrosse

Lafayette

Marquette

Monroe

Racine

Richland

Sauk

Vernon

Each county will be releasing its own unique set of guidelines it would like its residents and business to follow in order to safely reopen. Please note that each county that has enacted a safer-at-home order has different dates the order is effective through. Please visit your county’s social media page and county health department website for specific information on the guidelines in place.

