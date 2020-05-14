List of counties that have enacted a local stay-at-home order
This list will be updated as more counties confirm plans
MADISON, Wis. — On May 13, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order. Since then, numerous counties have enacted their own orders.
The following counties have confirmed a safer-at-home order has been put in place:
The following counties have strongly encouraged its residents to continue to follow CDC guidelines but have not put an order in place:
Adams
Crawford
Dodge
Fond du Lac
Jefferson
Juneau
Lacrosse
Lafayette
Marquette
Monroe
Racine
Richland
Sauk
Vernon
Each county will be releasing its own unique set of guidelines it would like its residents and business to follow in order to safely reopen. Please note that each county that has enacted a safer-at-home order has different dates the order is effective through. Please visit your county’s social media page and county health department website for specific information on the guidelines in place.
