LIST: Local shops open for curbside shopping, delivery

As we’re unable to stop in brick and mortar stores, many local shops have launched online shopping and curbside pickup options. Small businesses need support right now as they’ve had to have their doors closed throughout the Safer at Home order. Whether you’re looking for new quarantine loungewear, some cookbooks, gifts to send friends or something special for yourself one of these places is guaranteed to have just the thing.

A Room of One’s Own: Books can be ordered online and shipped directly to you, 315 W. Gorham St., 257-7888

Anthology: Online shopping and shipping available, 230 State St., 204-2644

August: In-store pickup available, along with delivery, 414 State St.

Booth 121: Products can be purchased online or by phone for curbside pickup, 6203 Monona Drive, 286-1230

Bungalow608: Shipping available from online store, 116 E. Washington Ave., 285-9211

Cloth & Metal Boutique: Items can be shipped from online website, 1814 Parmenter St., Middleton, 203-8891

Context: Shipping available from online store, 113 King St., 250-0113

Cosa Boutique: Shipping available from online store, 6250 Nesbitt Road, 628-9134

Change Boutique: Contactless delivery available, 1252 Williamson St., 237-2707

Chauette: Free shipping or curbside pickup available, 1827 Parmenter St., Middleton, 836-5366

Ciao Bella Boutique: Curbside pickup, local drop off and shipping available, 305 E. Main St., Waunakee, 849-2426

DUNE Gift and Home: Shipping available from online store, 155 W. Main St., Stoughton

Fromagination: Shipping, delivery and in-store pickup available, 12 St. Carroll St.

Good Day Shop: Shipping and curbside pickup available, 1925 Monroe St., 720-1116

Grasshopper Goods: Shipping and curbside pickup available, 171 W. Main St.

Green Life Trading Co.: Curbside pickups and shipping available, 1334 Williamson St.

Hatch/Hazel General Store: Local delivery and curbside pickup available, 1250 Williamson St., 237-2775

Hive of Madison: Curbside pickup and free local delivery available, along with video shopping appointments, 1904 Monroe St., 467-2410

JNJ Craftworks: Local drop off and store pickup available, 1051 N. Edge Trail, Verona, 692-1476

Journeyman Co.: Shipping available from online store, 7525 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, 203-6545

KeeKee Boutique: Online ordering available through phone, Facebook messenger and Instagram, 138 W. Main St., Waunakee, 316-7478

Little Luxuries: Curbside pickup, delivery and shipping available, 230 State St., 255-7372

The Madison Greenhouse Store: Delivery and curbside pickup available, orders can be made by phone, 1254 Williamson St., 819-8822

Madison Modern Market: Call of message to coordinate pickup, shipping or local delivery

Mystery to Me: Curbside pickup and delivery available, 1863 Monroe St., 283-9332

Orange Tree Imports: Curbside pickup available, 1721 Monroe St., 255-8211

The Purple Goose: Shipping or in-store pickup available, 101 N. Main St., Verona, 845-2368

The Regal Find: Delivery and curbside pickup available, 1834 Parmenter St., Middleton, 833-1633

SERRV: Shipping available from online store, 224 State St., 251-2370

The Soap Opera: Shipping available from online store, 319 State St., 251-4051

Table Wine: In-store pickup available, 2045 Atwood Ave., 284-9732

University Book Store: Online order pickup and shipping available, 711 State St., 454 N. Midvale Blvd.

Vom Fass: Pickup or local delivery options available, 127 State St., 3248 University Ave.

Wildewood: Contactless delivery and curbside pickup is available, 702 E. Johnson St., 630-8899

Z Boutique: Curbside pickup and shipping available, 6108 Mineral Point Road, 819-8799

Zip-Dang: Pickup available from online shop, 2636 Monroe St., 298-7250

If you know of other local shops offering curbside or delivery, email Maija Inveiss at minveiss@madisonmagazine.com.

