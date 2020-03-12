LIST: Local businesses, events affected by coronavirus pandemic

Site staff by Site staff

A number of local businesses are being affected by the coronavirus — or COVID-19 — pandemic. Madison Madison’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

Jason Aldean concert at Alliant Energy Center has been postponed

Wisconsin State Capitol tours have been canceled until further notice

Some events at Madison venues are to be continued as planed, whereas programming at other venues will be canceled. Milwaukee Michael Buble was scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum on March 29. It is unclear when that concert will be rescheduled

Dan + Shay also postponed their April 11 concert. Fans will be able to see the band August 28 instead

Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line also postponed their concert at Miller Park on April 25. No net date has been announced yet for this show.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments