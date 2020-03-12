LIST: Local businesses, events affected by coronavirus pandemic
A number of local businesses are being affected by the coronavirus — or COVID-19 — pandemic.
Madison
- Madison’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled
- Jason Aldean concert at Alliant Energy Center has been postponed
- Wisconsin State Capitol tours have been canceled until further notice
- Some events at Madison venues are to be continued as planed, whereas programming at other venues will be canceled.
Milwaukee
- Michael Buble was scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum on March 29. It is unclear when that concert will be rescheduled
- Dan + Shay also postponed their April 11 concert. Fans will be able to see the band August 28 instead
- Kenny Chesney and Florida Georgia Line also postponed their concert at Miller Park on April 25. No net date has been announced yet for this show.
