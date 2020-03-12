LIST: Local and national events affected by coronavirus pandemic
MADISON, Wis. — A lot of local and national sporting events are being affected by the coronavirus — or COVID-19 — pandemic.
Here’s an updated list.
LOCAL:
- UW-Madison says WIAA Boys’ State Basketball Tournament won’t be at Kohl Center
- WIAA Girls’ State Basketball Tournament played in Green Bay with limited attendance
NATIONAL:
- NBA season suspended
- NHL season suspended
- Big Ten Tournament — and others — canceled
- Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournaments canceled
- MLB Opening Day delayed by at least two weeks
- NASCAR races will not have fans for at least two weeks
