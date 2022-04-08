LIST: Hop your away to these local Easter events

Get into the Easter spirit throughout the month of April with one of these local events. From photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny to including your furry friends in the celebration, these 10 events will make sure you have an eggcellent time.

Curbside Breakfast with the Bunny

Stop by The River Food Pantry on April 9 for a drive-by breakfast and the chance for a photo with the Easter Bunny. Attendees can also pick up a bag of Easter-themed goodies including candy and egg dye kits. 8-10:30 a.m., April 9, The River Food Pantry

Easter Cookie Decorating Class

Decorate a dozen Easter cookies at Emmy’s Bar. Decoration kit and instructions are included with the ticket. 1 p.m., April 10, Emmy’s Bar

Furry Friends Fundraiser Photos with Bunny

Support a cause and bring your pup for a photo at The Boneyard. The event is sponsored by Niko Corey Photography, The Boneyard and Princess Parties by Paolina, and all proceeds will support Shelter from the Storm, a local dog and cat shelter. Tickets include a photo with the Easter Bunny, a day pass to the Boneyard and a few photos to take home with you. 1:30-3:30 p.m., April 10, The Boneyard

Take Home Easter Brunch from Statehouse

Make plans to pick up your Easter brunch for two or for the family from The Statehouse at The Edgewater. Reservations must be made by 1 p.m. on April 11. Options include a full meal, quiche, a Danish and pastry basket, deviled eggs and more. Order by 1 p.m. on April 11

Easter Bunny Hop at Hilldale

Catch the Easter Bunny handing out eggs and hopping around Hilldale Shopping Center this Easter Weekend. In between shopping, don’t miss the chance to grab a photo. 5-7 p.m., April 15; noon-3 p.m., April 16, Hilldale

Easter Specials at Cafe Hollander

Begin your Easter weekend with fish and seafood specials on Good Friday. Enjoy Easter Brunch specials throughout the weekend at Lowlands’ restaurants, which includes Cafe Hollander at Hilldale Shopping Center. Brunch specials include a classic Netherlands breakfast sandwich, a Danish open-face sandwich and traditional Dutch treats. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., brunch offered Saturdays and Sundays, Hilldale Shopping Center

Egg-Stravaganza Spring Festival

Enjoy an eventful morning hosted by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce. Attendees can get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny, stop by the petting zoo and participate in their age category at the egg hunt. 9 a.m.-noon, April 16

Egg-cellent Easter Brunch

Celebrate your Easter with brunch at Everyday Kitchen. The menu will feature customer favorites as well as chef-curated dishes and beverage specials. 8 a.m.-3 p.m, April 17

Participate in a classic tradition at one of the egg hunts happening around and near Madison: