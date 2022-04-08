LIST: Hop your away to these local Easter events
Get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny, decorate themed cookies or participate in a traditional egg hunt throughout the month of April.
Get into the Easter spirit throughout the month of April with one of these local events. From photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny to including your furry friends in the celebration, these 10 events will make sure you have an eggcellent time.
Curbside Breakfast with the Bunny
Stop by The River Food Pantry on April 9 for a drive-by breakfast and the chance for a photo with the Easter Bunny. Attendees can also pick up a bag of Easter-themed goodies including candy and egg dye kits. 8-10:30 a.m., April 9, The River Food Pantry
Easter Cookie Decorating Class
Decorate a dozen Easter cookies at Emmy’s Bar. Decoration kit and instructions are included with the ticket. 1 p.m., April 10, Emmy’s Bar
Furry Friends Fundraiser Photos with Bunny
Support a cause and bring your pup for a photo at The Boneyard. The event is sponsored by Niko Corey Photography, The Boneyard and Princess Parties by Paolina, and all proceeds will support Shelter from the Storm, a local dog and cat shelter. Tickets include a photo with the Easter Bunny, a day pass to the Boneyard and a few photos to take home with you. 1:30-3:30 p.m., April 10, The Boneyard
Take Home Easter Brunch from Statehouse
Make plans to pick up your Easter brunch for two or for the family from The Statehouse at The Edgewater. Reservations must be made by 1 p.m. on April 11. Options include a full meal, quiche, a Danish and pastry basket, deviled eggs and more. Order by 1 p.m. on April 11
Easter Bunny Hop at Hilldale
Catch the Easter Bunny handing out eggs and hopping around Hilldale Shopping Center this Easter Weekend. In between shopping, don’t miss the chance to grab a photo. 5-7 p.m., April 15; noon-3 p.m., April 16, Hilldale
Easter Specials at Cafe Hollander
Begin your Easter weekend with fish and seafood specials on Good Friday. Enjoy Easter Brunch specials throughout the weekend at Lowlands’ restaurants, which includes Cafe Hollander at Hilldale Shopping Center. Brunch specials include a classic Netherlands breakfast sandwich, a Danish open-face sandwich and traditional Dutch treats. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., brunch offered Saturdays and Sundays, Hilldale Shopping Center
Egg-Stravaganza Spring Festival
Enjoy an eventful morning hosted by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce. Attendees can get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny, stop by the petting zoo and participate in their age category at the egg hunt. 9 a.m.-noon, April 16
Egg-cellent Easter Brunch
Celebrate your Easter with brunch at Everyday Kitchen. The menu will feature customer favorites as well as chef-curated dishes and beverage specials. 8 a.m.-3 p.m, April 17
Participate in a classic tradition at one of the egg hunts happening around and near Madison:
- Cottage Grove’s Best Easter Egg Hunt: Join the search for more than 3,000 eggs this Easter at Cottage Grove’s Best Easter Egg Hunt. Kids will have the chance to find a mix of normal and special easter eggs and a spot includes a photo with the Easter Bunny. 10 a.m., April 10
- YMCA Easter Egg-Stravaganaza: Don’t miss this free and public easter egg hunt hosted by the YMCA of Dane County. Bring your own basket and a camera to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. noon, April 9, East YMCA
- Flashlight Egg Hunt: Participate in this egg hunt hosted by Madison School & Community Recreation with a unique twist. Grab friends and a flashlight and look for more than 2,000 eggs at a secret location TBD. This event is open to kids in grades 4-8 and pre-registration is required. April 9
