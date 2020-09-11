LIST: Dane County public schools respond to state Supreme Court decision allowing for in-person classes

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The state Supreme Court has temporarily suspended Dane County’s health order which requires all-virtual learning for grades three through 12.

While the reversal mainly affects religious schools in the area that petitioned to return to in-person instruction, several of the county’s largest public school districts have shared their updated plans. News 3 Now has contacted other districts in the area for more information and is waiting for responses.

DeForest Area School District will continue to stay fully virtual for the time being and is likely to “stay the course,” according to DeForest Superintendent Eric Runez. Prior to the Supreme Court ruling, the district began a discussion on how to switch students in grades K-2 from virtual learning to a hybrid model, but no changes have been officially announced.

Madison Metropolitan School District has no immediate plans to change from an all-virtual environment to in-person instruction or a hybrid model combining the two.

“Although will be reviewing the recent action taken by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, we will also continue our close collaboration with local county and city health officials to guide in our decision making,” said MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

Oregon School District is expanding its in-person learning for grades K-2 beginning Oct. 5. Students who are in the Phased Restart option will have in-person classes for half-days, with the option of meeting 7:50 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or 12:10 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Students in grades 3-5 will also be able to have in-person classes during the same times and days of the week, but a starting date has yet to be decided.

“Rest assured that the health and safety of our school community continues to be our top priority and a guiding principle of our plan,” the district said in a statement.

Verona Area School District will continue with all-virtual learning until further notice.

“The pandemic has taught all of us that we know and understand today is subject to change,” Verona superintendent Dean Gorrell said in a statement. “Thank you for rolling with these changes.”

