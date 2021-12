LIST: Community events closed Tuesday due to weather

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel3000

A winter weather system has caused the following community events to be canceled Tuesday night:

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Benton schools: basketball tournament canceled, rescheduled for December 29 and December 30.

