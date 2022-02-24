LIST: Communities declaring snow emergencies Thursday night

by Site staff

WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

With a few inches of snow in the forecast for Thursday night, several communities around southern Wisconsin are declaring snow emergencies, triggering special parking rules in those towns and cities.

ALERT DAY: Accumulating snow arrives during the evening commute

Here is a running list of communities who have made snow emergency announcements so far:

DANE COUNTY

Stoughton – Even/odd (alternate side) parking from midnight until 8 a.m. for three consecutive nights starting Thursday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Sun Prairie – From 8 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday; no parking on any city street until the snow emergency has been canceled. Vehicles can be parked in municipal parking lots, park parking lots, and on Merchant Square.

ROCK COUNTY

Beloit – From 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday; no parking or standing on city streets. List of approved parking spots can be seen here.

Clinton – From 4 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday; no parking allowed on village streets. Parking is allowed in the municipal parking lot on the 200 block of Mill Street.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Lodi – From 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday, or until snow is removed from roads. No parking on any public street or alley.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.